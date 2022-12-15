‘He Will Forever Be With Us:’ Kaleb Barretto Of Sussex County Dies Unexpectedly, 17

Tributes immediately poured in for beloved Sussex County 17-year-old Kaleb Lee Barretto, who died unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Born in Newton to his loving parents, Shane Barretto and Heather Hardick, Kaleb had lived in Sussex County his entire life, his obituary says.

Kaleb “had a heart of gold and he cared and loved for everyone,” according to a GoFundMe launched by his best friend, David Robinson.

“Many of us know about Kaleb’s unexpected death,” Robinson writes. “He meant so much to people everyone loved him.”

More than $1,200 had been raised as of Thursday.

Kaleb leaves behind a host of other friends and family members, including his sister, Jordyn Faber; his maternal grandmother, Laurie Guadagno; his uncle, Jason Guadagno; and many more. He was predeceased by a baby brother, Joey Schreiber.

Meanwhile, several of those close to Kaleb took to Facebook to share heartbreaking tributes following his sudden passing:

“You were big-hearted and had a kind soul,” Memphis Hogan writes. “You always knew how to make everyone around you happy [and] your laugh was contagious…”

Kaleb’s memorial will be held at Pinkel Funeral Home in Sussex on Saturday, Dec. 17.

“He was a really good kid,” reads the fundraiser. “It is so sad to say that he is gone but he will forever be with us.”

