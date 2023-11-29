Newton Man Ejected From Wheelchair, Struck By 2 Cars On Route 206: State Police

The crash occurred on the southbound side in Hampton just after 5:05 a.m., NJSP Det. I Jeffrey Lebron told Daily Voice.

A Mazda SUV was heading southbound and a Honda passenger car northbound, while the Newton man was heading south on the northbound shoulder in a motorized wheelchair, Lebron said.

The man crossed Route 206 near milepost 110.8 and was struck by the Mazda on the southbound side before being redirected to the northbound side, where he was struck by the Honda, the NJSP detective added.

The was thrown from the wheelchair and suffered serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. No further details were released.

