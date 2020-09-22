Sussex County Board Of Elections Admin Announces Retirement 9 Days After Ballot Mishap

Sussex County Board of Elections Administrator Marge McCabe has announced her retirement just nine days after more than 1,600 uncounted voter ballots from the primary election in July were discovered in a “mislabeled” storage bin.

The 1,666 ballots were found at the board office Sept. 12, before being counted and added to existing totals two days later, though they did not change any election outcomes, NJHerald reports.

McCabe — who has served as Administrator since 2006 — shared her intentions to retire Oct. 1 in a statement posted Monday to the board’s website.

“It has been a distinct honor to serve the voting community of Sussex County,” she said. “I believe that I have served with honesty and integrity. The staff’s passion for the election process has been an inspiration to me, and I will miss them every day. Hopefully, in the future I will be able to return to assist in some small way as they prepare for each election.”

A Thursday morning meeting is scheduled for the Board of Elections to determine McCabe’s possible replacements, the report says.

Meanwhile, ballots for the upcoming general election will be processed at the office on Spring Street in Newton — a return from July’s processing, which took place at Sussex County Community College to abide by social distancing standards, Board Commissioner Allen Langjahr said.

