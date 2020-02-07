Kids Eat Free July 4th At These NJ Applebee's Locations

Casual kid-friendly restaurant chain Applebee’s is celebrating the Fourth of July with a special Kids Eat Free promotion.
Locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in New Jersey are offering a free kids’ meal with an adult entree purchase.
The deal can be used with dine-in service or via online orders using the code KIDS, and the order must total at least $15.
Restaurants offering the promotion include:
- Brick
- Bridgewater
- Butler
- Clark
- Clifton
- Edison
- Flemington
- Garfield
- Hackensack
- Hackettstown
- Hillsborough
- Howell
- Jersey City
- Jersey Gardens
- Kearny, Lacey
- Linden
- Manahawkin
- Manalapan
- Manchester
- Middletown
- Milltown
- Mt. Olive
- Newark
- Newton
- North Bergen
- Ocean
- Paramus
- Parsippany
- Phillipsburg
- Piscataway
- Rockaway
- Tinton Falls
- Totowa
- Union
- Wall
These locations are also serving up a series of patriotic drink specials from Friday, July 3 through Sunday, July 5.
