Kids Eat Free July 4th At These NJ Applebee's Locations

Casual kid-friendly restaurant chain Applebee’s is celebrating the Fourth of July with a special Kids Eat Free promotion.

Locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in New Jersey are offering a free kids’ meal with an adult entree purchase.

The deal can be used with dine-in service or via online orders using the code KIDS, and the order must total at least $15.

Restaurants offering the promotion include:

Brick

Bridgewater

Butler

Clark

Clifton

Edison

Flemington

Garfield

Hackensack

Hackettstown

Hillsborough

Howell

Jersey City

Jersey Gardens

Kearny, Lacey

Linden

Manahawkin

Manalapan

Manchester

Middletown

Milltown

Mt. Olive

Newark

Newton

North Bergen

Ocean

Paramus

Parsippany

Phillipsburg

Piscataway

Rockaway

Tinton Falls

Totowa

Union

Wall

These locations are also serving up a series of patriotic drink specials from Friday, July 3 through Sunday, July 5.

