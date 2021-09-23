Elusive Bull 'Barney' Heading To NJ Sanctuary After Months On The Run On Long Island

After spending months on the run on Long Island, the elusive “Barney the Bull” has been captured, the SPCA announced.

At approximately 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, the bull - which has been on the loose since July - was captured by Mike Stura of the Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue, at the former duck farm located on Barnes Road in Moriches.

Barney was first seen by the public on Tuesday, July 20 after he escaped from a slaughterhouse. He was later seen running through residential neighborhoods in Moriches and Mastic but had eluded capture until Wednesday night.

The bull will now live out his life in Wantage, NJ on a 232-acre farm that houses many rescued and abused animals.

“We want to thank Mike Stura, whose mission was to rescue Barney safely, set up a coral as well as a feeder to lure Barnie to a set location,” Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross said in a statement.

Barney the Bull

“(The SPCA) would like to thank the Suffolk County Police Department and Suffolk County Police Aviation for their assistance throughout this process,” he said. “They made all department resources available, including helicopters, drones, and digital signs on Sunrise Highway warning drivers to use caution.”

