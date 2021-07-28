Barney The Bull: SPCA On Long Island Arrange 'Forever Home' For Escaped Bovine

Eight days later, Barney, the elusive bull on Long Island is still on the loose, though the SPCA has big plans or his future.

The Suffolk County SPCA said that days after the bull escaped from being slaughtered, police reached out to SPCA Chief Roy Gross to coordinate with the rescue groups to help safely capture “Barney” and send it to Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue.

Gross said that Mike Stura of the sanctuary has agreed to provide a forever home for Barney on his 232-acre property in Wantage, New Jersey.

Mike Stura Suffolk County SPCA

Stura has been on site for the last eight days since the bull got loose, and “has spent countless hours, days, and nights trying to rescue Barney.”

According to Gross, “Stura is a very dedicated man with a mission to bring Barney home to live out his life with other animals that he has rescued.”

The bull broke through a fence on a farm in Manorville last week, with the first sighting reported on Tuesday, July 20 in Mastic. There have been multiple sightings since.

Gross also said that volunteers and rescue groups have also been involved in the ongoing rescue efforts, including:

Strong Island Rescue;

(LION) Long Island Orchestrated for Nature;

Lisa’s Run Animal Rescue;

Dr. Dennis Dougherty;

Bayport Animal Hospital;

Suffolk County SPCA;

Nobody Starves Food Bank;

Eddie’s Canine Search & Rescue;

Broken Antler.

“If you see the bull, we are asking you to immediately call 911 and report its location,” SPCA officials said. “Do not chase him or try to capture him yourself. Also, be careful on the roadways when traveling in the area.

“We all hope this effort will make for a happy ending for Barney, the bull.”

