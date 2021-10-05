North Jersey Dad, Beloved Teacher Robert Ambrosino Dies Of Sudden Brain Aneurysm

Support is skyrocketing for a North Jersey family after the death of beloved husband, longtime teacher and father Robert Ambrosino from a sudden brain aneurysm.

Ambrosino, a longtime Dover High School teacher, coach and musician, collapsed from a sudden and unexpected brain aneurysm and was taken to Newton Medical Center on Sept. 26, according to a GoFundMe launched by Alexis, who says she is Ambrosino’s niece.

After being put on a ventilator, Ambrosino, of Sparta, underwent further testing and was later airlifted to Overlook Medical Center in Summit.

As doctors attempted surgery, they learned that Ambrosino had no brain activity. He was declared brain dead later that night.

“After hours of shock, disbelief, and countless tears later, the family was faced with an unimaginable decision. To keep Rob on life-support or let him go,” Alexis writes.

“While trying to process this horrific new reality, Rob was on life-support for days to come.”

Ambrosino’s family made their difficult decision upon remembering the beloved teacher and coach to be an organ donor — and learning that he had already surpassed the preliminary qualifications: to die in a hospital and to be on life-support, his niece says.

Ambrosino’s heart was donated to a 61-year-old man, his liver was donated to a 53-year-old man, and each of his kidneys were donated, the fundraiser says.

“He was able to donate each and every one of his organs to a person in need,” his niece writes. “We take solace in the fact that he lives on in many other people.”

More than $96,500 had been raised on the GoFundMe as of Tuesday in just one day. Proceeds will be used for final and ongoing expenses.

Meanwhile, Ambrosino is remembered fondly as a dedicated coach and teacher, as well as a beloved wife to Kristina and father to three children, Erika, 20, Lauren, 17, and Robbie, 13.

“To say Rob was known by many but loved by all is an understatement,” the fundraiser says. “He is truly a legend that will live on forever and for that, we will celebrate.

“We love you and will never stop missing you, but we will sing, dance, and love one another to honor your memory.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Help Support the Ambrosino Family’ on GoFundMe.

