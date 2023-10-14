Light Rain 48°

DWI Newton Motorcyclist Arrested After Crash With Deer In Byram Twp: Cops

A DWI motorcyclist was cited after a crash with a deer on Friday, Oct. 13 in Sussex County, authorities said.

Adam C. Ralli, 32, of Newton, had struck a deer and appeared to be intoxicated when Byram Township police officers arrived on scene at Roseville Road around 10:45 p.m., Byram police said.

Ralli failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested and transported to the station where he consented to and failed two breath tests. Ralli was charged with DWI, careless driving, and reckless driving. He was released pending a court date.

