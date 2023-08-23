Driver Killed In Sussex County Crash At 32 Had Just Purchased Home With High School Sweetheart

Joseph S. Spagnuolo, of Frankford Township, was killed Monday morning, August 21, when the Ford 800 dump truck he was driving veered off the left side of Fox Hill Road, hit the guardrail, and overturned into the woods, Daily Voice reported.

Born in Glen Ridge, Joseph had lived in Frankford Township for most of his life, his obituary says. He graduated from High Point Regional High School in 2009 before earning a bachelor’s in Information Technology and a master’s in Information Systems from Marist College.

He worked at Selective Insurance Co. in Branchville as a Business Analyst and is remembered as a “true mobile enthusiast” and a “masterful handyman who was quite capable of fixing anything mechanical, electrical and the like.”

“With an amazing ability and knowledge of computer systems, Joseph was always building and/or fixing computers,” reads his obituary.

“He was always available to help anyone who needed him, and was affectionately known as the ‘Energizer Bunny’ to those who knew him best.”

A GoFundMe launched by loved ones says Joseph had just returned to Branchville with his fiancée, Maya, to “continue their next chapter together” after meeting in high school.

“Joseph and Maya have been sweethearts since they were 18 years old,” reads the campaign.

“They met in High School, and after high school, Joseph went to Marist University in New York, and Maya went off to George Washington University in D.C. Even through the distance, their love was hard-wired from the first time they set eyes on each other.”

The two had just closed on their first home in July and were “excited to embark on the journey of creating their own family,” the campaign explains.

“Tragically, this was ripped from them,” reads the fundraiser. “On August 21, 2023, Joseph, our ‘Joe,’ was involved in a fatal accident at the young age of 32 years old.”

Campaign funds were being used to “help Maya follow through on her and Joe’s dream.” More than $6,100 had been raised in just one day.

In addition to his loving fiancée, Maya, Joseph leaves behind his cherished parents, Salvatore and Josephine (née Cicalese) Spagnuolo; his brother, Vincent Joseph and his wife Marilyn Spagnuolo; his sister, Lisa Marie and her husband Javier Alvarez; as well as his three beloved nephews, Angelo Spagnuolo and Theo and Luca Alvarez.

Joseph’s memorial was scheduled for Saturday, August 26 at Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home in Newton.

“He was a loving and devoted son, fiancé, brother, uncle, and friend of many who will be truly missed,” reads Joseph’s obituary. “His work here was most definitely not complete.”

Click here to view/donate to the Joseph Spagnuolo Memorial Support fund on GoFundMe.

