Dump Truck Driver, 32, Killed In Sussex County Crash: State Police

The crash occurred near 78 Fox Hill Road in Frankford Township just after 10:20 a.m., NJSP Det. I Jeffrey Lebron told Daily Voice.

Joseph S. Spagnuolo, 32, was heading north in a Ford 800 dump truck when the vehicle veered off the left side of the road, hit the guardrail, and overturned into the woods, Lebron said.

Spagnuolo, of Frankford Township, was killed in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said. No further details were released.

