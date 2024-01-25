Chance Of Snow For NJ, PA In Sunday Soaker: Forecasters

According to AccuWeather, a storm on Sunday, Jan. 29 will bring rain to major cities — but northwest New Jersey, northern Pennsylvania and parts of Central Pennsylvania could see a mix of rain and snow.

Thursday, Jan. 25 will be rainy and foggy with a high near 50 while Friday, Jan. 26 will be the same but slightly cooler, the NWS said. Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 50 with a chance of precipitation at night.

Sunday will be mostly rainy across the region with a high of 40. When temps drop at night, precipitation could change to a wintry mix, the NWS said.

Monday comes with a slight chance of snow for parts of Bergen, Passaic, Essex, Union, Hunterdon, Morris, and Warren counties in New Jersey, with temps in the mid-30s.

In the Lehigh Valley and Greater Philadelphia, Sunday will be mostly rainy with a chance of a wintry mix at night. Harrisburg is expected to see mostly rain. Monday will be mostly dry and partly sunny with temps just below 40.

