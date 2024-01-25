Light Rain Fog/Mist 41°

Chance Of Snow For NJ, PA In Sunday Soaker: Forecasters

Temperatures are expected to surge near 60 by the end of the week, but come next, parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania could be back in old man winter's grip, forecasters say.

Another storm is expected on Sunday.

According to AccuWeather, a storm on Sunday, Jan. 29 will bring rain to major cities — but northwest New Jersey, northern Pennsylvania and parts of Central Pennsylvania could see a mix of rain and snow.

Thursday, Jan. 25 will be rainy and foggy with a high near 50 while Friday, Jan. 26 will be the same but slightly cooler, the NWS said. Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 50 with a chance of precipitation at night.

Sunday will be mostly rainy across the region with a high of 40. When temps drop at night, precipitation could change to a wintry mix, the NWS said.

Monday comes with a slight chance of snow for parts of Bergen, Passaic, Essex, Union, Hunterdon, Morris, and Warren counties in New Jersey, with temps in the mid-30s.

In the Lehigh Valley and Greater Philadelphia, Sunday will be mostly rainy with a chance of a wintry mix at night. Harrisburg is expected to see mostly rain. Monday will be mostly dry and partly sunny with temps just below 40.

