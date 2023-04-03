The Copper Kettle Eatery Opens In Newton (LOOK INSIDE)

A new eatery featuring vegetarian and vegan treats has opened its doors in Sussex County.

The Copper Kettle opened at 188 Spring St. in Newton on Monday, April 3.

The eatery serves a wide array of homemade soups, pasta, quiche, and other daily rotating daily specialties.

There’s even a gift shop with seasonal items, as well as treats for your four-legged friends.

Need something catered? The Copper Kettle’s got you covered for that, too.

Copper Kettle, 188 Spring St., Newton, NJ 07860

