Texas Man Ordered To Repay $20K In String Of Deceptive Thefts From Sussex County Businesses

Valerie Musson
A Texas man who pleaded guilty in a string of deceptive thefts from Sussex County businesses must repay nearly $20,000, authorities said.

Eric Bailey, d/b/a Green Associates and Green Associates Group, Inc., was sentenced by the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C., to one year of probation and must pay restitution totaling $19,959.71, Sussex County Prosecutor Francis A. Koch said in a Thursday release.

If the restitution is paid within seven days, probation will be terminated.

Bailey, 45, obtained property and/or services from eight businesses and individuals throughout Sussex County between June and December of 2007 by creating the false impression that checks drawn on his accounts were negotiable, Koch said.

Bailey pleaded guilty to fourth-degree theft by deception on June 7.

Bailey was represented by Matthew Young, Esq., and the State was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Donald F. Cox, Jr.

