Totowa Woman, 24, Crossing Clifton Street Hit By Car

The victim was knocked out by the 2017 Honda Civic that hit her on Piaget Avenue near Montgomery Street around 2:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29 but eventually regained consciousness, they said.

She was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center with a head injury that didn't appear life-threatening, Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson said.

The 24-year-old male driver from Clifton remained at the scene, the lieutenant said.

Police are investigating, he said.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Clifton Police Traffic Division at (973) 470-5922.

