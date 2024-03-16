Tip Leads To Arrest Of Paterson Man On Child Porn Charges

Jorge Taboada-Rojano "confirmed he had come across child sexual abuse material over the Internet" when Internet Crime Against Children Task Force members came to his home on Thursday, March 14, Acting Passaic County Sheriff Gary Giardina said.

The investigators had begun looking into Taboada-Rojano after receiving a tip that he was messaging the videos online, the acting sheriff said.

They took him into custody and seized his cell phone, Giardina said.

Taboada-Rojano, who records show is married, remained held in the Bergen County Jail, charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

The acting sheriff said Taboada-Rojano "is currently employed by a food shopping center in Wayne."

Taboada-Rojano's LinkedIn profile says he graduated from FDU in 2012 and has worked as a project manager at Getinge, also in Wayne, as a package sorter at the Amazon warehouse in Teterboro and, before that, as an "activities assistant" at the Maywood Center For Health & Rehabilitation.

