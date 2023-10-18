Overcast 50°

Teen Couple Shot In Paterson

One of two victims in a mid-afternoon shooting on Paterson’s north side flagged down a police car, responders said.

The 18-year-old man and 19-year-old woman, both from Paterson, were shot near the corner of Holsman and North Bridge Streets shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17.
Jerry DeMarco
The 18-year-old city man, who had a bullet wound in his leg, was with a 19-year-old city woman when both were shot in a depressed neighborhood near the corner of Holsman and North Bridge Streets shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Both victims were taken by ambulance to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said in a brief joint statement.

They didn’t say whether any suspects had been seized or identified.

