SEE Anything? Swastikas Spray-Painted Throughout Clifton Park

Seven of the hateful symbols were found on benches, trees, a portable bathroom and the blacktop at Dunney Park on Cherry Street early Wednesday, June 21, they said.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Department Chief Thomas Rinaldi didn’t release any further information in confirming the vandalism.

“The investigation remains active and ongoing,” their release says. “More information will be released once it becomes available.”

Valdes asked that anyone with information that could help identify those responsible call her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. Or contact the Clifton Police Detective Bureau at (973) 470-5908.

