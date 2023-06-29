SEE Anything? Driver Of Hit-And-Run Pickup Sought In Death Of Hawthorne Pedestrian, 83

Joseph Bender was struck at the corner of Wagaraw Road and Passaic Avenue, near his home, at 8:46 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, they said.

He was pronounced dead a short time later at St. Joseph's University Medical Center, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Hawthorne Police Chief James W. Knepper said in a joint release.

Police issued an alert for a gray-colored 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck out of Hawthorne -- with the New Jersey license plate W73-MCN -- that they said fled the scene.

The Passaic County Sheriff's Office collected evidence.

Fair Lawn police assisted with traffic control.

ANYONE who witnessed the crash or has information that can help identify the truck and/or driver is asked to call Hawthorne police: (973) 427-1800.

OR: Use the Passaic County prosecutor's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.