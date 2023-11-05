SEE Anything? Clifton Car Burglar Pulls Knife On Victim Trying To Chase Him

It was shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, when the blare of a vehicle alarm awoke the owner, Police Lt. Robert Anderson said.

The owner, who lives near the corner of Center and Holden streets, ran outside to find the car burglar fleeing with a high-end power tool, Anderson said.

The victim chased after the thief, who tossed the tool into a waiting car, then turned and brandished a large knife, the lieutenant said.

He then got into the vehicle, which drove off, he said.

The owner found his vehicle damaged due to the break-in and additional power tools stolen, Anderson said.

ANYONE in the area who might have seen something, who knows something or who has home security video with images of the thief and/or getaway car is asked to contact Clifton police detectives: (973) 470-5930.

