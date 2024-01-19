SEE Anything? Bloomingdale Man, 69, Struck, Killed On Pompton Lakes Road

Pompton Lakes native Daniel Schneider died at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center after he was struck on Ringwood Avenue near Carr Street and next to South Twin Lakes shortly before 8 p.m. Jan. 18, they said.

The driver remained at the scene, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Pompton Lakes Police Department Chief Derek Clark said in a joint release on Friday.

An investigation was continuing, they said.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash or has other information that could help investigators is asked to use the prosecutor’s anonymous tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Pompton Lakes Police Department directly at (973) 835-0400.

