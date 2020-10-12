Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson PD Nab Street Dealers, Out-Of-Town Buyers
Schools

Paterson Schools Extend Remote Learning To March

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Eastside High School
Eastside High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

Paterson Public Schools will be holding classes virtually until March.

Superintendent Shafer made the recommendation to the Board of Education based on "science and data," district officials said.

“As I have said before about the decision to reopen school buildings, data will be our guide and safety will be our priority,” Shafer said.

“Nearly ten months after COVID-19 first emerged in New Jersey, community spread of new infections has reached an all-time high.”

Almost thirty New Jersey school districts will be remote learning until after the New Year. 

Of the 70 school-related outbreaks, five were in Clifton, Wayne, Little Falls, Haledon, and Pompton Lakes, Paterson officials said.

The district will assess local pandemic conditions Feb. 15, 2021 to determine whether it is safe to reopen the buildings for in-person instruction.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.