Runaway SUV Slams Into Pool House In Hawthorne

The driver said he started the parked Mercedes GLA 250 and it just took off, slamming into the building at a residential complex on Morningstar Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 10.

He wasn't injured, responders said.

Hawthorne police and firefighters responded along with a building code official who deemed the damage significant.

Citywide Towing removed the Mercedes on a flatbed.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

