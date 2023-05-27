Roof Collapses In Clifton House Fire

The two-alarm blaze -- three bells for coverage -- ignited shortly before noon May 27 and quickly spread through the home on dead-ended Lynn Drive.

Firefighters went defensive once the roof began collapsing, then returned to an offensive attack soon after.

No injuries were reported.

A preliminary cause wasn't given. A fire investigator was summoned, however.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Passaic, Paterson, Elmwood Park, Bloomfield, Garfield and Nutley. Clifton police were first on the scene.

