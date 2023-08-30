'Rhonj' Stars Help Open Wayne Hoagie Shop

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars appeared at the grand opening of PrimoHoagies new location in Wayne, helping to cut the ribbon and taking photos and signing autographs with guests as the line stretched around the block on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

"They are an amazing small business that I love and support," Cabral said at the grand opening.

The franchise is run by Felix Galinsky and Anthony Falange, who own several other franchises throughout North Jersey, with a fifth location coming to Linden at the end of the year. The duo previously ran a Planet Fitness. Galinsky said even though PrimoHoagies is a franchise, they aim to run the place like a mom and pop shop.

"There's a family feel," Galinsky said. "You're not just on an assembly line. We talk to our guests, and learn their names. We take our time with you and lead you through the menu. Once you try our product, it speaks for itself."

Since opening in Mahwah three years ago, people from Wayne were frequenting the store and asking them to open there.

"We are happy to be fulling that request," Galinsky said.

Galinsky said they aim to be involved with the community, by offering discounts to first responders, teachers and students, sponsoring local sports teams and supporting the school district.

