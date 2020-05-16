Weekend North Jersey Motorcycle Crashes, Fatalities Pile Up: Route 280, Route 3, Elsewhere

Several weekend motorcycle crashes in North Jersey – including at least one fatality – began Friday when a Newark motorcyclist was killed on Route 280.

Charles L. Henderson III was ejected when his motorcycle overturned on the westbound highway in Roseland, New Jersey State Police said.

Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said, adding that no other vehicles were involved.

A 35-year-old motorcyclist from Paterson was critically injured when his 2017 Honda CBR collided with a 2011 Honda CR-V operated by a 59-year-old Ridgewood Marilyn Basile.

The motorcyclist, Ahmed Bashir, 35, was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center.

Another motorcycle crash was reported on Route 4 near Jones Road in Englewood shortly after 7 p.m. The victim refused medical attention.

Another more serious crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle that collided early Friday evening on the southbound Palisades Interstate Parkway near the Greenbrook Sanctuary in Tenafly.

The motorcyclist was taken to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center. The vehicle driver was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center.

Among incidents of lesser severity, a motorcyclist refused medical attention after another crash around 5 p.m Saturday on northbound Route 287 at Exit 58 in Oakland.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.