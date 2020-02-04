Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
South Passaic Daily Voice
Wayne Woman, 29, Killed In Route 23 Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Wayne police
Wayne police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Wayne PD

A 29-year-old Wayne woman was killed Thursday morning when her SUV rear-ended a disabled dump truck on northbound Route 23, authorities said.Ashley Miller was pronounced dead at the scene of the 9:40 a.m. crash near the Wayne Inn, they said.

The 2000 Ford F650 truck operated by a 39-year-old Cliffside Park man became disabled and was struck soon after by Miller's 2018 Chevrolet Trax, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff said in a joint announcement.

The driver wasn't injured, they said.

No charges were filed or summonses immediately issued, they said, adding that an investigation was continuing.

Northbound Route 23 was closed for nearly four hours for the cleanup and investigation.

