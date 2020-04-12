VIDEO: Paterson Multi-Family House Fire Displaces 16 On Easter Morning

Firefighters put down an Easter morning multi-family house blaze that displaced 16 people in Paterson.

No serious injuries were reported in the East 26th Street fire.

It broke out on the second floor of the 2½-story wood-frame house shortly after 7:30 a.m. and immediately went to two alarms, responders said.

Firefighters had the blaze under control within two hours, they said. Authorities were investigating the cause.

The Red Cross was assisting the residents find food, shelter and clothing.

MORE FIRE VIDEOS: DemonRacer2 (YouTube)

******

ALSO SEE: A 34-year-old Paterson police officer died Easter Sunday morning of complications from the coronavirus, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/coronavirus-kills-paterson-police-officer/786457/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.