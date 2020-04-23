VIDEO: Gunman Refusing To Drop Weapon Shot, Killed By Police In Paterson

WATCH: A gunman who refused to drop his weapon in a confrontation with Paterson police died of his injuries after they shot him Thursday afternoon.

Cellphone video ( above ) shows the suspect lifting the gun several times, refusing to drop it, as he paced the intersection of Carroll and Harrison streets surrounded by officers around 4:15 p.m.

"I'm giving him all these opportunities," one officer said as the gunman refused to relent.

"This m*therf*ck*r got a death wish," said one of several witnesses who either stopped their cars or came running, their cellphones recording the confrontation. "He better put that gun down before they shoot his ass....He's raised it numerous times."Other witnesses shouted to officers advancing toward the gunman to shoot him."They got all right to shoot him -- he ain't putting the gun down," one said.

"Hey, yo, kill that [expletive]!" another yells. "Light his ass up!"

Moments later, a single shot is fired, followed by a burst of gunfire.

"He wouldn't f**kin' put that sh*t down," a witness said.

An Advanced Life Support Unit was summoned, but the as-yet unidentified gunman succumbed to his injuries.

No police were injured.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said the state Integrity Bureau within the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability and the New Jersey State Police Homicide Unit were investigating the incident, which is standard practice when a death occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.