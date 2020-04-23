VIDEO: Gunman Refusing To Drop Weapon Shot, Killed By Police In Paterson

A gunman who refused to drop his weapon in a confrontation with Paterson police died of his injuries after they shot him Thursday afternoon.

Cellphone video ( above ) shows the suspect lifting the gun and refusing to drop it when he was confronted by police at Carroll and Harrison streets around 4:15 p.m.

An Advanced Life Support Unit was summoned, but the as-yet unidentified gunman succumbed to his injuries.

No police apparently were injured.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said the state Integrity Bureau within the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability and the New Jersey State Police Homicide Unit were investigating the incident, which is standard practice when a death occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer.

