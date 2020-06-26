Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Three Wounded In Overnight Paterson Shooting

Jerry DeMarco
Market Street and Madison Avenue, Paterson
Market Street and Madison Avenue, Paterson Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

Three people were wounded in an overnight shooting Friday in Paterson, authorities said.

Police found a 19-year-old city man at the scene of the 1 a.m. shooting at the corner of Market Street and Madison Avenue, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

He was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

Two other men – one 24, the other 20 – got to the hospital in a private vehicle, they said.

All were expected to survive.

Authorities were investigating.

