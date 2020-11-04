Three Wounded In One Paterson Shooting, Arrest Made In Another

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Wayne A. Smith
Wayne A. Smith Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Passaic County Prosecutor

Three people were shot in Paterson overnight Saturday, shortly after authorities made an arrest in another shooting hours earlier.

One of the three victims, a 23-year-old city man, was found shot in the arm in the 400 block of Grand Street shortly before 12:30 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

As police were tending to him, they learned that two other men – one 27, the other 22 – were taken by a civilian in a private vehicle to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, they said.

This came after a 33-year-old man was shot on East 32nd Street near 11th Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Arrested in that shooting a short time later was Wayne A. Smith, 37.

The victim, like the others, was treated at St. Joe’s for injuries that authorities said didn’t appear life-threatening.

Smith, meanwhile, was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses.

