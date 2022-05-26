Squatter Bred 19 Dogs Who Tried Escaping Feces-Covered NJ Mansion, Officials Say

Nineteen dogs used for breeding were rescued from the basement of a once-shining mansion in New Jersey, rescue officials said.

The 16 German Shepherds and three Dobermans were found weak and malnourished being kept in cramped cages of the feces-covered home in Paterson, officials from RBARI said. Evidence on the cages shows that the dogs tried to escape, said the rescue that worked alongside Second Chance Pet Adoption League.

The dogs may be connected to the German Shepherds rescued in the last year, abandoned throughout New Jersey and New York, the rescue said. Paterson police identified the man believed to have been squatting in the foreclosed estate, and believe he is a repeat offender.

The dogs are a range of ages, from young adults to seniors in need of immediate car, and the breeder left with at least one puppy.

Rescue is still needed for six of the dogs. Email adoptlove@rbari.org to help.

"Just a day ago, these 19 dogs were living in filth and squalor with the sole purpose of breeding," RBARI said. "Today, they have a new lease on life, with thanks to rescue."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.