Seven Reputed Gang Members Nabbed By Passaic Police With Guns, Knives, Mayor Says

Passaic police investigating a stabbing robbery outside a local club busted seven purported gang members, seizing several weapons, authorities said.

The group chased two men after an incident outside the Third Street club on Feb. 22, Passaic Mayor Hector Carlos Lora said.

One was stabbed in the abdomen and robbed before going to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in a private vehicle, the mayor said. The other victim escaped, he said.

Passaic detectives identified seven people, then conducted a raid on Friday, Lora said.

Arrested were ex-con Antonio Gomez-Mendez, 25, of Market Street, who was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault conspiracy, accomplice liability and weapons charges, including being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon.

Charged with robbery, aggravated assault, conspiracy and accomplice liability were Richard Rincon, 24, and Rosalino Gonzalez, 19, both of Fourth Street, and Joel Fuentes, 24, of Third Street.

Charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy and accomplice liability were

Kevin Salas, 31, and Ascary Salas, 28, both of Third Street, and Edwin Mejia, 22, of Fourth Street.

Gonzalez, Gomez-Mendez and Salas all face additional charges for illegal handguns found during their arrests at their homes, the mayor said.

“All of these arrests could not have been possible without the collaborative efforts by the Passaic Police Department’s Detective Bureau, Special Investigations Division, Gang Unit, Emergency Response Team, and Patrol Division, as well as [U.S.] Homeland Security Investigations,” he said.

“These are unprecedented times our communities are going through and public safety remains a priority,” Lora said.

