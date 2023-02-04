Contact Us
Sanitation Worker Killed By Truck Outside Paterson Facility: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Covanta Sanitation Company on Fulton Street. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 66-year-old city sanitation worker was struck and killed by a truck early Saturday, Feb. 4 outside of the Paterson facility, officials said.

Walter Mercado McWhorter was pronounced dead at the scene just outside of Covanta Sanitation Company on Fulton Street, around 8:55 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.

It wasn't immediately clear if the driver remained at the scene, or if the driver was another city employee.

No charges had been filed as of 3 p.m., however the investigation remains active and ongoing.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Department at 973-321-1111.

