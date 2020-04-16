Pedestrian Struck On Route 21 In Passaic Listed In Serious Condition

A 27-year-old Paterson man was seriously injured when he was struck by a car while walking along Route 21 at night, authorities said Thursday.

Emmanuel Perdomo, 27, was walking along the north side of the highway near River Drive when a 2005 Honda Civic struck him around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint announcement.

Both Perdomo and the driver, 57-year-old Luis J. Munoz of Passaic, were taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, they said.

Munoz was treated for minor injuries and released, Valdes and Guzman said.

Perdomo remained hospitalized with serious injuries, they said.

An investigation was continuing.

Valdes asked that anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help investigators contact her office's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or call Passaic police: (973) 365-3900 .

