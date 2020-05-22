Paterson Police Raid Same Fortified Drug Den A Second Time, Seize Heroin, Pot, Guns, Young Crew

Responding to frightened citizens, detectives raided a fortified drug den in an increasingly violent Paterson neighborhood, seizing 284 heroin folds, four pounds of pot and three guns while arresting 10 dealers – most of them 21 or younger, authorities said.

It was the second time in eight months that they'd hit the same Marion Street home, which is ringed with cameras that provide a view of the property in all directions.

Buyers came to the Marion Street home “at all times of the day and night,” which residents told police had been “disrupting their quality of life and placing them in fear for their safety,” city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Narcotics Division detectives led a raid Thursday that produced the drugs, firearms – two of which had been stolen – and $3,768 in drug proceeds, Speziale said.

City police raided the same home this past September, arresting Jeffrey Lopez and his mother, Mirtha Mejia, 52.

SEE: Paterson Mom, Son Charged With Operating Fortified Drug Mill

Lopez was among those arrested on major drug and weapons charges this time. So were a 16-year-old Prospect Park boy and three 20-year-old Paterson men.

The weaponry recovered:

Sturm Ruger .40 caliber handgun, which had been reported stolen and was loaded with a high-capacity magazine containing a dozen rounds;

Fully automatic Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, which also was reported stolen and loaded with an extended magazine containing 32 rounds;

Defaced Taurus G2C 9mm handgun loaded with a high-capacity magazine containing a dozen rounds.

Police also found an extended magazine containing 27 9mm rounds and a 50-round drum magazine containing 17 .40 caliber rounds, Speziale said.

They also seized 218 THC vape cartridges and 41 marijuana blunts, he said.

Detectives amassed a total of 243 drug and weapons charges against the defendants, including maintaining a fortified drug premises.

Speziale identified the primary players as:

A underage boy, 16, of Prospect Park;

Matthew Rodriguez, 19, of Paterson;

Anthony Rosa, 20, of Paterson;

Edward Villavicencio, 20, of Paterson;

Victor Marmolejas, 20, of Paterson;

Beynards Vasquez-Ozoria, 21, of Paterson;

Alton Duham, 24, of Paterson;

Raylin Polanco, 24, of Paterson;

Jeffrey Lopez, 25, of Paterson;

Anthony Ramirez, 34, of Paterson.

All four buyers arrested in the operation came from Paterson, Speziale said.

