Paterson PD: Lunchtime Dealer Busted With Heroin, Crack On Deserted Dead End

Paterson detectives nabbed a drug dealer with 254 heroin folds after watching him sell crack just before lunchtime on a pair of out-of-towners on an otherwise deserted dead end, authorities said.

Detectives responding to a resident's call were watching around 11:45 a.m. Friday as Jerome W. Potts, 35, sold several vials of crack to a Ringwood man, 59, on East 12th Street in the Bunker Hill section of the city, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

After securing a warrant to search Potts’s first-floor apartment, the detectives returned to find him selling crack to a 53-year-old Elmwood Park man, Speziale said.

They arrested Potts and the buyer, then searched the apartment, where Speziale said they found the heroin folds, paraphernalia and $948 in proceeds that all were seized.

Potts was charged with various drug counts and released pending a court hearing along with the accused buyers.

