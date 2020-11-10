Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Paterson PD: Driver Who Ran Stop Sign Had Loaded Gun In Waistband

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: Paterson PD

A driver stopped by Paterson police detectives for running a stop sign had a loaded handgun tucked into his waistband, authorities said.

Detectives Mustafa Dombayci and Joseph Aboyoun smelled burnt marijuana coming from a Toyota Camry with Massachusetts license plates that they'd stopped on Hamilton Avenue, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said Sunday.

Backup Detective James Jenkins spotted the gun and alerted his colleagues, who seized the driver, Craig Tomlinson, 25, of Paterson, Speziale said.

He was carrying a loaded .40-caliber Glock semi-automatic pistol, the director said.

Police charged Tomlinson with several weapons offenses and sent him to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson following the late Friday night arrest.

The gun was being submitted to the New Jersey State Ballistics Unit for resting at the NJSP North Regional Laboratory to determine whether it had been used in any crimes.

