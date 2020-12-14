Paterson PD: Detectives Nab Dealing Duo, Seize 375 Crack Vials, 100 Heroin Folds

Paterson detectives nabbed two city drug dealers who were slinging heroin and crack after they watched several deals go down, authorities said.

Responding to complaints, investigators set up surveillance on a notorious open-air drug market on Auburn Street.

In a span of less than 90 minutes, five different buyers came up – including one in a van and another on a bicycle – and bought drugs from Kahiem Lowe, 29, and Jesus Rolan, 37, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Uniformed units picked off the buyers after the left before detectives went into a deserted Auburn Street home and found Lowe and Rolan in a common hallway, he said.

They arrested both men, who Speziale said were carrying 375 vials of crack and 100 heroin folds, along with $1,223 in proceeds, all of which he said were seized.

They also arrested the accused buyers – one from Yonkers, four from Paterson -- and released them on drug charges, the director said.

Lowe and Rolon were sent to the Passaic County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on a host of drug possession charges with the intent to sell.

