Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Paterson PD: Dealer Busted With 840 Heroin Folds Near Fried Chicken Joint

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Broadway and Summer Street, Paterson
Broadway and Summer Street, Paterson Photo Credit: GoogleMaps / DAILY VOICE

Paterson detectives watched a drug deal go down before busting the seller with 840 heroin folds, authorities said.

Narcotics Unit detectives watched as Nasir L. Davis, 21, of East 38th Street sold to a buyer near American Fried Chicken at the corner of Broadway and Summer Street, city Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Davis and the buyer then went their separate ways, Speziale said.

The investigators signaled an arrest team that moved in and arrested Davis near the corner on Summer Street, the director said.

He was carrying 16 bricks of heroin, Speziale said.

Davis was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court on various drug charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.