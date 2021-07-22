Contact Us
Paterson Ex-Cons Wounded In Shooting Treated, Charged With Gun Possession

Nascir Robinson, Rashon Johnson Photo Credit: NJ DEPT OF CORRECTIONS

Two Paterson ex-cons who showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds could both be headed back to prison.

Rashon Johnson, 30, and Nascir Robinson, 22, each showed up at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in private vehicles within minutes of one another around 2:30 a.m. July 5, authorities said.

Both men told police that they were “in the area of Park Avenue and Madison Avenue when an unknown individual began shooting at them,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora previously said in a joint release.

A vehicle was struck and shell casings were recovered, responders said.

Detectives investigating the incident ended up charging both men with being convicted felons in possession of firearms, among other weapons offenses.

Rashon Johnson was 22 when he supplied a gun that another man used to kill a 17-year-old Paterson boy during a street fight. He served 3 ½ years in state prison after pleading guilty to aggravated manslaughter.

Johnson also served nearly two years following a criminal trespassing incident while on parole. He was released last September, records show.

Robinson was released from state prison last December after serving 20 months for drug dealing, weapons possession and making terroristic threats in 2018.

Robinson was arrested on the recent charge last Friday. Johnson was picked up on Wednesday.

Parole violations were expected to be filed against both men, who remained held Thursday in the Passaic County Jail.

