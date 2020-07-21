Passaic County Man Charged With Shooting Dog

A dog who was at first believed injured by fireworks had actually been shot, said authorities who charged a Passaic County man with animal cruelty.

Wanaque police responding to DuPont and Makemoney avenues in Haskell around 10 p.m. found the dog, who was taken to the Westwood Regional Veterinary Hospital in Westwood, authorities said.

“It was determined that the dog sustained injuries by a small caliber bullet,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wanaque Police Chief Robert C. Kronyak, Jr. said Tuesday in a joint announcement.

Charged in a complaint on Monday, they said, was Tristan E. Owens, 22, of Haskell.

He was released pending an Aug. 7 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

The dog survived the injuries, responders said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.