PA Woman, 19, Shot In Paterson

Cecilia Levine
Paterson Police Department
Paterson Police Department Photo Credit: Paterson Police Department

A 19-year-old woman from Allentown, PA was hospitalized after being shot in Paterson on Saturday, Oct. 8, authorities said.

The victim was already on her way to  Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center when police arrived at the shooting scene — North 9th Street and Belmont Avenue — around 9:40 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. More information will be released once it becomes available.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.

