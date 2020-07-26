Open Season: One Dead, Four Wounded In Paterson East Side Shootings

A 42-year-old Paterson man was killed and four other people wounded in a trio of shootings on the city's east side over less than 36 hours.

That makes roughly 80 people struck by gunfire in the Silk City this year – 16 of whom have died.

Nearby uniformed officers who heard the sound of gunshots found the body of James Timmons in the street on Rosa Parks Boulevard near Franklin Street around 10:45 p.m.

Simmons was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

The weekend began with the shooting of a 29-year-old man whom police found with several bullet wounds at the corner of 10th Avenue and East 26th Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday.

He was taken to St. Joe’s with critical injuries.

Three more people were shot less than 12 hours later.

Two men, both 39, and a 31-year-old woman were struck by gunfire at Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m.,.

All were taken to St. Joe’s with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

As always, Valdes and Baycora didn’t say whether they had any suspects identified or in custody in any of the shootings.

