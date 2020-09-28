NJ Transit PD Nabs Philly Driver With Gun At Hawthorne Train Station

A Philadelphia man whose car was too close to the tracks at the train station in Hawthorne was arrested after NJ Transit police found him under the influence of drugs and carrying a gun, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call of a 7:30 a.m. call of vehicle near the track right of way off Lincoln Avenue spotted the gun on the floorboard of the vehicle's driver side, NJ Transit Senior Public Information Officer Kate Thompson said.

Assisted by Hawthorne police, they arrested Alexus Ouy, 20, on charges that included possession of a weapon, a large-capacity magazine and drugs, as well as trespassing, Thompson said.

