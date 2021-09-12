Keen-Eyed Dispatcher Nabs Woman Stealing From Wayne PD Toys For Tots Donation Bin: Authorities

A Paterson woman waiting to meet someone in the lobby of the Wayne police station was busted by a keen-eyed dispatcher stealing more than $155 worth of toys from the "Toys for Tots" donation bin.

Rasha Elsayed was captured on security cameras exiting the lobby to the corridor of the Town Hall and remove 10 different toys from the bins on Friday, Dec. 3 around 5 p.m., Police Chief Jack McNiff said.

Toys for Tots is an annual holiday toy drive that collects gifts for less fortunate children.

Elsayed was arrested and charged with theft, then released on a summons in accordance with bail reform guidelines.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.