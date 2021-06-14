Indictment: Paterson Man Sexually Assaulted One Child In Front Of Another

A Paterson man sexually abused a 13-year-old child in front of an 8-year-old, a state grand jury indictment alleges.

Mario E. Hernandez, 54, originally was arrested last month following an investigation by detectives from Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes’s Special Victims Unit.

The unit was alerted by the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency, Valdes said.

Detectives interviewed both children as well as other witnesses, the prosecutor said.

The older child reported being sexually assaulted by Hernandez last fall, she said, adding that the 8-year-old reported witnessing it.

An indictment returned last month by a grand jury in Paterson charges Hernandez with committing the abuse last fall.

Hernandez has remained free, with conditions, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

Under the terms of his release, he cannot have any contact with the victims – or any any children under 18 -- and must surrender all travel documents and avoid drug or alcohol use, she said.

A June 21 arraignment was scheduled on the indictment, which charges him with criminal sexual contact and child endangerment.

Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco of Valdes’s Special Victims Unit is handling the case for the state.

******

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence.

They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with a particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

If you suspect anyone has harmed your child, contact authorities immediately.

******

