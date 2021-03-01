Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Double-Parked Driver Seized After Paterson Detective Spots Loaded Gun In Back Seat
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Haledon PD: Just-Released Ex-Con Who Did Time For Clifton Beauty Salon Holdup Caught With Gun

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Eric Garcia
Eric Garcia Photo Credit: HALEDON PD

Haledon police caught an ex-con carrying a gun when they stopped him following a drug deal, authorities said.

Eric Garcia, 46, of Paterson raised his hands and told Detective Sgt. Timothy Lindberg, Detective Christian Clavo and Lt. George Guzman that he had a gun when they approached him on Belmont Avenue in the middle of the afternoon late last week, Police Chief Angelo J. Daniele said.

They took Garcia into custody and found him carrying a 9mm handgun and three vials of crack, Daniele said.

Garcia and another man robbed a Clifton beauty salon at gunpoint in 2003, tying up the owner and a customer with shoelaces, before fleeing with $450 cash and the owner's car.

He served nine years in state prison from June 2005 to May 2016 for that robbery, then did another four years for a similar conviction before being released last November, records show.

Garcia was processed and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court on drug and weapons charges, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.