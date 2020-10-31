Gun Found After Ex-Con Insists Seeing Broken Brake Light For Himself, Wayne PD Says

An ex-con got more than he bargained for when he insisted that he see for himself whether a brake light was out during a traffic stop: Wayne police said they found a gun loaded with hollow-point bullets in the car.

Passenger Jason George, 38, of Woodland Park got out after asking an officer’s permission to check the 2001 Jeep’s inoperable light for himself, Detective Capt. Daniel Daly said.

That’s when the officer after noticed pot flakes on the car door, Daly said.

George – who has previous convictions for drug possession and making terroristic threats -- admitted getting high, Daly said.

Then he pulled a small amount of pot and a used pipe from his pocket, the captain said.

Police searched the vehicle and found a partially-smoked joint along with a 22.-caliber revolver fully loaded with hollow-point ammo, he said.

George and 38-year-old driver Jennifer Luperti of Stockholm each claimed to have no idea where the gun came from, Daly said.

Police, in turn, charged both with illegal gun and ammo possession, as well as drug-related counts and sent them to the Passaic County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

George also was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm -- also known as the "certain persons" law.

