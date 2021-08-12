Fraudster Put Her Own Email Address On $100K Loan In Victim's Name: Wayne PD

A 47-year-old Wayne woman was arrested for opening $100,000 in loans under someone else's name after she put her own personal contact information on the account, authorities announced.

Cherie Elliott used used her own email address, phone number and physical address on the six loans she took out under the victim's name last April, Wayne Police Det. Capt. Dan Daly said.

The victim came to police last June when she noticed her credit score suddenly dropped, Daly said. She was told by a financial institution that loans were opened using her personal information -- but had the email address, phone number and physical address of an acquaintance (Elliott), Daly said.

The victim said that she did not authorize anyone to open the loans in question.

Wayne Police Det. Ken Hart conducted an investigation and, using records from the financial institution, confirmed what was reported by the victim.

Elliott admitted to opening the loans after Hart traced them to her using the contact information provided, Daly said. She took out six separate loans totaling $100,000.

Elliott was charged with six counts of theft by deception, six counts of forgery and six counts of wrongful impersonation.

She was charged on a warrant and placed in Passaic County Jail, in accordance with bail reform guidelines.

